On Holding AG [ONON] moved up 1.60: Why It’s Important

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] closed the trading session at $33.62. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM that On to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024 before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 12, 2024 (1 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.66 percent and weekly performance of -1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, ONON reached to a volume of 10872596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONON in the course of the last twelve months was 26086.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

ONON stock trade performance evaluation

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.56, while it was recorded at 32.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.47 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.35.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.