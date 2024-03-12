Merck & Co Inc [MRK] Revenue clocked in at $59.87 billion, up 12.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Merck & Co Inc [NYSE: MRK] price plunged by -0.59 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Merck Completes Acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Acquisition broadens oncology pipeline with a portfolio of novel T-cell engagers including HPN328 (MK-6070), an investigational delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) targeting T-cell engager.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP). Harpoon is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck, and Harpoon’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded or listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The one-year MRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.23. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co Inc [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $135.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Merck & Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-12-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $125 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Merck & Co Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co Inc is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 34.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co Inc [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Merck & Co Inc [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.40, while it was recorded at 123.37 for the last single week of trading, and 110.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co Inc Fundamentals:

Merck & Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

MRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co Inc posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co Inc go to 67.41%.

Merck & Co Inc [MRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.