Market cap of Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] reaches 2.19B – now what?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] closed the trading session at $4.48. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:07 AM that Viasat and Rocket Lab Partner to Showcase On-Demand, Low-Latency Data Relay Services for LEO Satellites.

Viasat selected Rocket Lab to support its NASA CSP program demonstrations of multi-band space-relay capabilities.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it selected Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, to support Viasat’s hybrid space communications networks demonstrations by producing a spacecraft bus and providing mission operation support. The demonstrations will make evident Viasat’s portfolio of multi-band, space-based relay communication services in support of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) space missions with substantial flexibility in managing data, with lower data latency and higher throughput in real time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.99 percent and weekly performance of 1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, RKLB reached to a volume of 7277906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

RKLB stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKLB.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: Institutional Ownership

