Market Analysts see Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] falling to $115. Time to buy?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Strategic Organizing Center Issues Statement on Starbucks.

Believes agreement on path forward reached by Starbucks and Workers United represents meaningful progress that will benefit all stakeholders.

Withdrawing director nominees to allow the Company to focus on upholding its new commitments to workers and enhancing value for shareholders.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.34. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $107.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $103 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $120, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.57, while it was recorded at 91.39 for the last single week of trading, and 96.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corp. Fundamentals:

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SBUX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 16.04%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.