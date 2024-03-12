Market Analysts see Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Seres Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MCRB] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -11.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Seres Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

VOWST net sales of $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $19.6 million since launch in June through year-end 2023.

Significant adoption of VOWST since launch in June 2023 through year-end 2023 with 2,833 patient enrollment forms received and 2,015 new patient starts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8577854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seres Therapeutics Inc stands at 8.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.46%.

The market cap for MCRB stock reached $129.87 million, with 135.04 million shares outstanding and 114.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 8577854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $7.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $7, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on MCRB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

How has MCRB stock performed recently?

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.56. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1683, while it was recorded at 0.9761 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5736 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Seres Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings analysis for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

Insider trade positions for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]

