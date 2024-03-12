Market Analysts see RTX Corp [RTX] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $91.40. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 12:15 PM that NPS Completes $17.5M Series B Funding for Software-Defined Radar Led by Cota Capital with Key Strategic Investment from GM Ventures and RTX Ventures.

Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), a pioneer in software-defined radar, today announced it secured a $17.5 million Series B funding round. The round is led by Cota Capital with contributions from GM Ventures, the venture capital arm of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), and RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of RTX (NYSE: RTX). This collaboration marks a transformative step in enhancing roadway safety (benefiting pedestrians, drivers and all other traffic participants) and defense radar systems.

NPS will use the investment to further develop and apply its award-winning Atomic Sensing Platform to automotive radar technology. The platform provides significantly enhanced, reliable radar resolution and groundbreaking precision. The improved performance stems from a new mathematical framework known as the Atomic Norm (AN), revolutionizing how the raw sensor data is processed into relevant information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7218047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RTX Corp stands at 1.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.37%.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $121.27 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 7218047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RTX Corp [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $96.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $88 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for RTX Corp stock. On October 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RTX shares from 79 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

RTX Corp [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.00, while it was recorded at 90.63 for the last single week of trading, and 85.88 for the last 200 days.

RTX Corp [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings analysis for RTX Corp [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RTX Corp posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 10.91%.

Insider trade positions for RTX Corp [RTX]

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.