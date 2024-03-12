LM Funding America Inc [LMFA] Is Currently 30.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LM Funding America Inc [NASDAQ: LMFA] gained 30.27% or 0.14 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5990881 shares. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that LM Funding America, Inc. Provides Monthly Operational and Bitcoin Mining Update for Month Ended February 29, 2024.

Total Bitcoin holdings increase to approximately 153.6 BTC as of Februrary 29, 2024, or approximately $10.4 million based on an estimated March 8, 2024, BTC price of $68,000.

The daily chart for LMFA points out that the company has recorded -2.50% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 987.73K shares, LMFA reached to a volume of 5990881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LM Funding America Inc [LMFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMFA shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LMFA stock

LM Funding America Inc [LMFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 31.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for LM Funding America Inc [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5358, while it was recorded at 0.4865 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5503 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc [LMFA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LM Funding America Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 173.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMFA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LM Funding America Inc [LMFA]

