Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] moved up 0.55: Why It’s Important

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] closed the trading session at $29.30. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 11:23 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Pricing of up to 100 million Shares of Common Stock by JAB and Repurchase of 35 million Shares by KDP.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) (the “Company” or “KDP”) today announced the pricing of its previously-announced public offering of 86,956,522 shares through a registered secondary offering, at a price to the public of $29.10 per share. JAB has also granted an option to the underwriter to purchase up to an additional 13,043,478 shares for a period of 30 days following the date of the offering.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

KDP has indicated its intent to repurchase an aggregate of 35 million shares in this offering (the “Repurchase”) at the per share price to be paid by the underwriter in the offering. The Repurchase is being effected under its previously announced $4 billion repurchase authorization of which approximately $1.8 billion will remain outstanding following the offering. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.06 percent and weekly performance of 0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.54M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 6974428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $35.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KDP stock. On August 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 37 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 44.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.17, while it was recorded at 29.14 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 6.96%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.