For Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT], Analyst sees a rise to $245. What next?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] price plunged by -2.04 percent to reach at -$4.19. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Applied Materials Increases Cash Dividend by 25 Percent.

“Our latest dividend increase reflects our confidence in Applied Materials’ ability to generate profitable growth and strong free cash flow,” said Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO. “We believe Applied can continue to outperform the semiconductor equipment market in the years ahead, and we expect our services business to deliver double-digit growth and more than enough operating profit to support a growing dividend.”.

The one-year AMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.55. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $220.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $185, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 6.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.08, while it was recorded at 207.82 for the last single week of trading, and 151.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

AMAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.97%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.