Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR [DUO] is -0.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DUO] price surged by 10.42 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Fangdd unveils 2024 strategic layout, aims to enter the real estate stock asset services sector.

In 2024, Fangdd has planned a strategic blueprint for real estate stock asset services: by filling gaps, elongating strengths, and forging new strengths, Fangdd aims to build a leading platform of real estate stock asset services with comprehensive service capabilities of operation, sales, and technology. To this end, Fangdd will focus on the following two aspects in 2024: 1. improving asset revitalization capabilities by establishing the operational and technological services required for real estate stock assets; 2. increasing service asset projects by seizing potential opportunities of stock assets mainly in the areas of apartments, commercial properties and industries.

The one-year DUO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.96. The average equity rating for DUO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUO shares is $1816.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.19. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6077, while it was recorded at 0.5932 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1128 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUO.

The top three institutional holders of DUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DUO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DUO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.