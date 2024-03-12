Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain 6.09% so far this year. What now?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 1.04% or 0.44 points to close at $42.68 with a heavy trading volume of 7917757 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM that UATP Receives Patent Approval for Innovative New Payment Technology.

The second patent awarded to UATP since 2021 covers technology that speeds and streamlines transactions between acquirers and the UATP One platform.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has received approval from the US Patent and Trademark Office for patented Enhanced Intermediate Server technology that will improve the speed, efficiency and control of processing transactions for merchants utilizing the UATP One platform. This is the second patent UATP has received for its payment technology since 2021, reflecting its commitment to innovation and exploring new ways to add value for its clients.

The daily chart for DAL points out that the company has recorded 4.56% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, DAL reached to a volume of 7917757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $53.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.39, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 40.06 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 20.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.