Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Stock trading around $0.06 per share: What’s Next?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.87%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 11:20 PM that Brüush Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notification and Files to Appeal.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 27, 2024 notifying the Company of Nasdaq’s determination to delist the Company’s common shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the Company’s common shares had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days as of February 26, 2024, which triggered a notice of delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the “Low Priced Stocks Rule”).

In addition to the Low Priced Stocks Rule delisting notice, as previously reported, the Company also currently fails to satisfy the requirement that the closing bid price of its common shares remain at $1.00 or higher, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and had received a notice from Nasdaq in that regard on November 15, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BRSH stock dropped by -99.26%. The one-year Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.96. The average equity rating for BRSH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.08 million, with 66.97 million shares outstanding and 64.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, BRSH stock reached a trading volume of 28626481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.87. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -41.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0997, while it was recorded at 0.0552 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1039 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bruush Oral Care Inc. Fundamentals:

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.