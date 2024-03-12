BlackBerry Ltd [BB] stock Reiterated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $4

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] gained 10.87% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry Named Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year in the Global Automotive Embedded OS Industry.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is proud to receive the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Company of the Year in the global automotive embedded operating system (OS) industry.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Award recognizes the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. The accolade recognizes BlackBerry as a “preferred vendor for embedded connected and autonomous vehicle solutions.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 23429013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price from $4.20 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2023, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.18. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Ltd posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BlackBerry Ltd [BB]

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.