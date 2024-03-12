ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN] Stock trading around $1.63 per share: What’s Next?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: ASLN] price surged by 160.80 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Provides TREK-DX Study Update and Highlights Potential of Eblasakimab in Dupilumab-Experienced Atopic Dermatitis Patients.

TREK-DX, the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to be conducted in a dupilumab-experienced atopic dermatitis (AD) patient population, has started enrolling patients in the US under an updated protocol; new European sites are on track to open in the first half of 2024.

In a preliminary review of blinded data from 22 patients treated to date, 45% (10/22) of patients saw at least a 90% reduction in their EASI score (EASI-90) and 50% (11/22) of patients achieved a vIGA score of 0 or 1 (clear or almost clear skin) after 16 weeks. Topline unblinded data from the full dataset is expected at the end of 2024.

The one-year ASLN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.81. The average equity rating for ASLN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASLN shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29.

ASLN Stock Performance Analysis:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 152.71. With this latest performance, ASLN shares gained by 191.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.11 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6084, while it was recorded at 0.8291 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6710 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

ASLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASLN.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR [ASLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

