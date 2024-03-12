Altria Group Inc. [MO] Stock trading around $42.68 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.43%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Altria Group, Inc. Announces Retirement of Director Jacinto J. Hernandez From Board of Directors.

Jacinto J. Hernandez, a director of Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria”), retired from service on our Board of Directors effective February 23, 2024. Mr. Hernandez will continue to serve Altria as a strategic advisor under a 5-year advisory services agreement.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

“We thank Jacinto for his service on our Board,” said Kathryn McQuade, Altria’s independent Board Chair. “Our Board benefited from his industry experience and financial expertise.”.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock dropped by -8.69%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.54. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.26 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.94M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 10608587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $46.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on MO stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 53 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 41.50 for the last single week of trading, and 42.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

MO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 2.80%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.