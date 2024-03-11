UBS slashes price target on JD.com Inc ADR [JD] – find out why.

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] traded at a high on Firday, posting a 3.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.75. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 5:30 AM that JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Annual Dividend and Share Repurchase Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25011871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JD.com Inc ADR stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for JD stock reached $33.73 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.52M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 25011871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc ADR [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $38.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $55 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $33, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on JD stock. On October 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JD shares from 52 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.45.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.95, while it was recorded at 23.39 for the last single week of trading, and 29.90 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc ADR posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 18.97%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.