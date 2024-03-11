Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] is -40.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: SGBX] gained 8.45% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Safe and Green Development Corporation Acquires XENE Real Estate AI Software.

David Villarreal, President & CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation, stated, “Majestic is an innovator in real estate technology with a unique asset base and people with deep industry knowledge. The combined capabilities of our two companies is expected to provide long-term value creation well in excess of what either company was capable of doing on a individually. We believe this transaction will immediately and in the long-term drive significant value to our shareholders.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 218.61K shares, SGBX reached a trading volume of 31771419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, SGBX shares dropped by -15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3726, while it was recorded at 0.2684 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7462 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGBX.

