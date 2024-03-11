Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] Stock trading around $14.78 per share: What’s Next?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.50% on Firday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.39%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

-Contract Leads to Potential Market worth over $100 Million Per Year–Expands Nauticus’ International Presence to South America-.

Over the last 12 months, PBR stock rose by 37.72%. The one-year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.52. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.00 billion, with 3.72 billion shares outstanding and 3.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.15M shares, PBR stock reached a trading volume of 103077240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.41 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 15.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR Fundamentals:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

PBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR go to -8.80%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.