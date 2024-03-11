NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Stock trading around $875.28 per share: What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] plunged by -$51.41 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $875.28. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 11:55 AM that NVIDIA and HP Supercharge Data Science and Generative AI on Workstations.

Coming to Z by HP AI Studio, NVIDIA CUDA-X Data Processing Libraries Boost Python Pandas Software for Millions of Data Scientists.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

NVIDIA Corp stock has also gained 6.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVDA stock has inclined by 92.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 89.29% and gained 76.75% year-on date.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $2188.20 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.69M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 112126179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $892.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $630 to $900. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $800 to $850, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NVDA stock. On February 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for NVDA shares from 850 to 800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 37.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 80.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.67.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.92 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 660.66, while it was recorded at 880.20 for the last single week of trading, and 498.62 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 4.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 36.09%.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.