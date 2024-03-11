Market cap of Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] reaches 39.57B – now what?

Kinder Morgan Inc [NYSE: KMI] loss -0.22% or -0.04 points to close at $17.83 with a heavy trading volume of 11263173 shares. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Kinder Morgan to Hold 2024 Investor Day.

Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make presentations in Houston, Texas on January 24, 2024 at the Kinder Morgan 2024 Investor Day regarding the company’s strategy and long-term outlook, the results for fiscal year 2023 and the financial budget for 2024.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.

The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 7.47% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.18M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 11263173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 17.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kinder Morgan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc go to 0.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]

The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.