Market cap of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] reaches 23.89B – now what?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] closed the trading session at $11.22.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, “ASEH” or the “Company”), announces its revised unaudited consolidated net revenues for January 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.23 percent and weekly performance of 13.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, ASX reached to a volume of 10843896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2023, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ASX shares from 13.30 to 8.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

ASX stock trade performance evaluation

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.22. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to -2.80%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.