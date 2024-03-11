IonQ Inc [IONQ] Revenue clocked in at $22.04 million, down -12.75% YTD: What’s Next?

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] price plunged by -0.83 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that IonQ Appoints Former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Robert Cardillo to Board of Directors.

Cardillo’s decades of federal leadership and strategic consulting experience will guide the development of IonQ products and partnerships that align with the needs of the U.S. and its global allies.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced the appointment of Robert Cardillo – Chairman and Chief Strategist of Planet Federal and former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency – to its Board of Directors. In this role, Cardillo will expand upon IonQ’s work with the U.S. government and its allies in establishing public-private partnerships that position IonQ as a global leader in the quantum economy.

The one-year IONQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.51. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $15.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IONQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 102.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc Fundamentals:

IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.49 and a Current Ratio set at 10.49.

IONQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IonQ Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc [IONQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IONQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IONQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.