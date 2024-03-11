For Dell Technologies Inc [DELL], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] loss -3.53% or -4.25 points to close at $116.25 with a heavy trading volume of 11001389 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership Delivering Comprehensive Managed Detection and Response.

Dell MDR service is now available with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR Platform, delivering the speed, expertise and flexibility customers need to respond to threats.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver Dell’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform, helping customers defend against increasingly complex cyberattacks.

The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded 68.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 11001389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $126.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 77 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 5.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 38.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.28, while it was recorded at 118.96 for the last single week of trading, and 68.29 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.