CLSA slashes price target on NIO Inc ADR [NIO] – find out why.

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] jumped around 0.03 points on Firday, while shares priced at $5.80 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM that NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB17,103.2 million (US$2,408.9 million)iQuarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 50,045 units Full Year Total Revenues reached RMB55,617.9 million (US$7,833.6 million) Full Year Vehicle Deliveries were 160,038 units.

Compared to the average trading volume of 64.57M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 36933748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $8.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $8.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for NIO Inc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.43, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.