Carvana Co. [CVNA] Revenue clocked in at $10.77 billion, up 61.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] closed the trading session at $85.30. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Carvana Expands West Coast Footprint with Newest Car Vending Machine in San Diego.

Online Auto Retailer Debuts 39th Signature Car Vending Machine in U.S., Fifth in the Golden State.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today debuted its newest Car Vending Machine in San Diego, California. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands an impressive six stories tall along the 8 in Mission Valley and has a 19-vehicle capacity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.13 percent and weekly performance of 2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 77.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 128.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.61M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 11692823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $58.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 6.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 77.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 863.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.35, while it was recorded at 80.29 for the last single week of trading, and 40.78 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted -1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Institutional Ownership

