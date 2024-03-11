Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] is -77.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AMLX] plunged by -$15.61 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.36. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results From Global Phase 3 PHOENIX Trial of AMX0035 in ALS.

– PHOENIX Study Did Not Meet Prespecified Primary or Secondary Endpoints.

– Data From 664-Participant Study Reinforce That AMX0035 is Generally Safe and Well-Tolerated.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also loss -82.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMLX stock has declined by -77.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.91% and lost -77.17% year-on date.

The market cap for AMLX stock reached $227.51 million, with 67.71 million shares outstanding and 51.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, AMLX reached a trading volume of 61177212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMLX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

AMLX stock trade performance evaluation

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -82.04. With this latest performance, AMLX shares dropped by -77.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.58 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.57 for the last 200 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMLX.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMLX]: Institutional Ownership

