Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] stock Initiated by Bryan Garnier analyst, price target now $3.60

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [NASDAQ: ADAP] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Adaptimmune Reports Q4/Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

U.S. FDA accepted BLA for afami-cel for the treatment of advanced synovial sarcoma with priority review and a PDUFA date of August 4th, 2024.

Confirmatory evidence for afami-cel full approval agreed with FDA; will use data from Cohort 2 of pivotal SPEARHEAD-1 trial, which is fully enrolled.

The one-year ADAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.0. The average equity rating for ADAP stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ADAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ADAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.06. With this latest performance, ADAP shares gained by 41.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1033, while it was recorded at 1.6280 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.85.

ADAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR go to 1.00%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

