Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] Stock trading around $0.95 per share: What’s Next?

Ohmyhome Ltd [NASDAQ: OMH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.68%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ohmyhome HomerAI Reached 14,300 Homes Connected with GMV of Approximately USD 10 billion.

Over 14,300 homes connected with a Gross Merchandise Value of SGD 13.44 billion (Approximately USD 10 billion) as of Feb 2024 .

Homeowners now have direct access to Ohmyhome suite of services (sell, buy, rent, renovate, and home services) via one single platform.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.10 million, with 19.05 million shares outstanding and 6.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, OMH stock reached a trading volume of 4530047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

OMH Stock Performance Analysis:

Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, OMH shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1912, while it was recorded at 0.9106 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3205 for the last 200 days.

Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] Institutonal Ownership Details

