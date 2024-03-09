Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Coherus Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CHRS] closed the trading session at $2.21. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Coherus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 13, 2024.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.63 percent and weekly performance of -3.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, CHRS reached to a volume of 3005912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Coherus Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Coherus Biosciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CHRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus Biosciences Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

CHRS stock trade performance evaluation

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coherus Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coherus Biosciences Inc posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRS.

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]: Institutional Ownership

