why Kidpik Corp [PIK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Kidpik Corp [NASDAQ: PIK] price surged by 32.85 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:01 AM that Kidpik Corp. Announces 1-For 5 Reverse Stock Split as Part of Nasdaq Compliance Plan.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-5 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective on March 7, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (the “Effective Time”), with shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on a split-adjusted basis, at market open on March 7, 2024. In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, every five shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of the Effective Time will be automatically converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. No change will be made to the trading symbol for the Company’s shares of common stock, “PIK”, in connection with the reverse split.

The Reverse Stock Split is part of the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits.

The one-year PIK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for PIK stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kidpik Corp [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PIK Stock Performance Analysis:

Kidpik Corp [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.80. With this latest performance, PIK shares gained by 47.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Kidpik Corp [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kidpik Corp Fundamentals:

Kidpik Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

PIK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kidpik Corp posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIK.

Kidpik Corp [PIK] Institutonal Ownership Details

