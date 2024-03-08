why DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.03

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [NYSE: DV] surged by $2.29 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $31.85. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 12:12 PM that DoubleVerify to Participate in Investor Conferences on Tuesday, March 5th, Wednesday, March 6th and Thursday, March 7th 2024.

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The JMP Securities Technology ConferenceTuesday, March 5, 2024 (fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stock has also gained 3.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DV stock has declined by -4.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.62% and lost -13.40% year-on date.

The market cap for DV stock reached $5.45 billion, with 171.15 million shares outstanding and 138.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, DV reached a trading volume of 3377430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $41.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 53.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.36.

DV stock trade performance evaluation

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.43, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 34.46 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.36 and a Current Ratio set at 6.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc [DV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.