why D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.08

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.30. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until April 30, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2969330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of D.R. Horton Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for DHI stock reached $51.53 billion, with 334.85 million shares outstanding and 292.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 2969330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $165.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $148 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.96, while it was recorded at 152.75 for the last single week of trading, and 126.45 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 8.99.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 2.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 5.88%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.