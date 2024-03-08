why Coty Inc [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.72

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.67 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:44 PM that Sally Hansen® Partners With HERSHEY’S KISSES Brand for an Indulgent New Nail Collection Almost Good Enough to Eat.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally Hansen® is hopping into Spring with a delicious new partnership. The NEW Sally Hansen® x HERSHEY’S KISSES Limited-Edition collection will give you a perfectly sweet manicure, just in time for Easter!.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Inspired by the iconic foil wrapping and thin paper plume HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates are known for, this collection of Insta-Dri® polishes and Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure ready-to-wear nails captures everything you love about the beloved bite-sized treat.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 2902395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Coty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.66, while Kepler analysts kept a Hold rating on COTY stock. On July 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for COTY shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc [COTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.