why Antero Midstream Corp [AM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.29

Antero Midstream Corp [NYSE: AM] loss -1.03% or -0.14 points to close at $13.44 with a heavy trading volume of 2746656 shares. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, 2024 Guidance and $500 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results and 2024 guidance. In addition, Antero Midstream announced the authorization of a $500 million share repurchase program. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The daily chart for AM points out that the company has recorded 15.27% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, AM reached to a volume of 2746656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Midstream Corp [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on AM stock. On April 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AM shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for AM stock

Antero Midstream Corp [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Antero Midstream Corp [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 13.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corp [AM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Antero Midstream Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Antero Midstream Corp [AM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Midstream Corp posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corp go to 10.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Antero Midstream Corp [AM]

The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.