Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Western Union Company [WU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $14.09. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Visa and Western Union Announce Expanded Collaboration Transforming How Money Travels Cross-Border.

Using Visa Direct capability, Western Union customers in 40 countries will be able to quickly send funds to friends and family around the world.

Companies plan to issue Western Union/Visa Debit Cards across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin American and Europe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.20 percent and weekly performance of 5.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, WU reached to a volume of 3886278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Union Company [WU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.62%.

Western Union Company [WU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.