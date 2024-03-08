Ucommune International Ltd [UK] is -32.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ucommune International Ltd [NASDAQ: UK] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 8.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.50. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ucommune Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) (“Ucommune” or the “Company”), an office space manager and provider in China, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notification Letter on Compliance”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on December 14, 2023, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

As previously announced, on July 21, 2023, Nasdaq notified the Company of its non-compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement because the Company’s closing bid price per share was less than US$1.00 over the 30 consecutive business days from June 6, 2023 to July 20, 2023. Pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 17, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. In order to regain compliance with the requirement, on November 29, 2023, the Company effected a share consolidation of 12 ordinary shares with par value of US$0.002 each in its issued and unissued share capital into one ordinary share with par value of US$0.024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3884174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ucommune International Ltd stands at 21.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.14%.

The market cap for UK stock reached $1.35 million, with 0.54 million shares outstanding and 0.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.13K shares, UK reached a trading volume of 3884174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ucommune International Ltd is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.94.

Ucommune International Ltd [UK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, UK shares gained by 10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.94 for Ucommune International Ltd [UK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Ucommune International Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

