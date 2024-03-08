The Benchmark Company lifts Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [NYSE: EBS] slipped around -0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.77 at the close of the session, down -15.03%. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:31 PM that Emergent BioSolutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Total Revenues of $277 million, which aligned our Full Year to the mid-point of guidance.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Full Year 2023 Total Revenues of $1.05 billion, which was the mid-point of guidance.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, EBS reached a trading volume of 5141850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Emergent Biosolutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-08-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Emergent Biosolutions Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent Biosolutions Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has EBS stock performed recently?

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.24. With this latest performance, EBS shares gained by 77.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Emergent Biosolutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings analysis for Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent Biosolutions Inc posted -3.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -155.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS.

Insider trade positions for Emergent Biosolutions Inc [EBS]

The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.