TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $12

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.00. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data for BRIUMVI® in Multiple Sclerosis at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Annual Forum.

Michael S. Weiss, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TG Therapeutics stated, “We were pleased to present updated data from the ENHANCE trail evaluating patients switching from a current CD20 to BRIUMVI. It was encouraging to see that patients who switched to one-hour BRIUMVI experienced a manageable safety and tolerability profile. We look forward to continuing to present updated data from this trial throughout the year.”.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2884137 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.47%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $2.78 billion, with 151.42 million shares outstanding and 139.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 2884137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $55 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on TGTX stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGTX shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.14, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.38 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.18 and a Current Ratio set at 5.92.

Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.