Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Revenue clocked in at $2.83 billion, down -23.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:18 AM that Polestar secures USD 1 billion external funding; business outlook confirmed.

USD 950 million external funding secured.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Geely Sweden Holdings intends to participate in future financing activities when required.

The one-year PSNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.46. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.35. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9098, while it was recorded at 1.7920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8180 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR Fundamentals:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

PSNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.