Piper Sandler slashes price target on Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] – find out why.

Burlington Stores Inc [NYSE: BURL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.88%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

On a GAAP 14-week basis, total sales increased 14%, net income was $227 million, and diluted EPS was $3.53.

On a non-GAAP 13-week basis, excluding certain expenses associated with the acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond leases (as applicable):.

Over the last 12 months, BURL stock rose by 3.16%. The one-year Burlington Stores Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.4. The average equity rating for BURL stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.28 billion, with 65.02 million shares outstanding and 64.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.69K shares, BURL stock reached a trading volume of 2687588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $218.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $137, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

BURL Stock Performance Analysis:

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.62, while it was recorded at 210.68 for the last single week of trading, and 164.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Burlington Stores Inc Fundamentals:

Burlington Stores Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

BURL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Burlington Stores Inc posted 2.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc go to 27.21%.

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BURL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BURL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.