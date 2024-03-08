Piper Sandler lifts Sysco Corp. [SYY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sysco Corp. [NYSE: SYY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.36%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Over the last 12 months, SYY stock rose by 5.62%. The one-year Sysco Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.93. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.76 billion, with 505.11 million shares outstanding and 496.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, SYY stock reached a trading volume of 2846723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corp. [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $87.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sysco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Sysco Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corp. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corp. [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for Sysco Corp. [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.72, while it was recorded at 79.62 for the last single week of trading, and 72.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corp. Fundamentals:

Sysco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

SYY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corp. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corp. go to 12.25%.

Sysco Corp. [SYY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.