Outfront Media Inc [OUT] Is Currently 4.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] gained 4.61% or 0.71 points to close at $16.11 with a heavy trading volume of 2925990 shares. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 9:41 AM that OUTFRONT Celebrates Women’s History Month with Ad Age Partnership and Special MOMENTS Series.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out of home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is proud to announce a series of initiatives to honor and celebrate the achievements of women in art, culture, and innovation throughout Women’s History Month in March. With a partnership with Ad Age and a special MOMENTS series, OUTFRONT aims to shine a spotlight on the contributions of women throughout history and in contemporary society.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Building upon its Black History Month partnership, OUTFRONT is again teaming up with Ad Age to celebrate Women’s History Month. Throughout March, advice from the publication’s Leading Women will be featured on OUTFRONT’s digital media across the U.S. – including billboards and transit locations, with QR codes directing people to AdAge.com for more information.

The daily chart for OUT points out that the company has recorded 46.59% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, OUT reached to a volume of 2925990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Outfront Media Inc [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Outfront Media Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on OUT stock. On September 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OUT shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96.

Trading performance analysis for OUT stock

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.11. With this latest performance, OUT shares gained by 26.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Outfront Media Inc [OUT]

The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.