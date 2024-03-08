NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] Stock trading around $259.04 per share: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors NV [NASDAQ: NXPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.73%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $1.014 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2024. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on April 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, NXPI stock rose by 46.02%. The one-year NXP Semiconductors NV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.01. The average equity rating for NXPI stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.43 billion, with 257.19 million shares outstanding and 256.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, NXPI stock reached a trading volume of 2941632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $244.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on NXPI stock. On January 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 200 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors NV is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

NXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.82, while it was recorded at 254.11 for the last single week of trading, and 206.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NXP Semiconductors NV Fundamentals:

NXP Semiconductors NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

NXPI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors NV posted 3.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors NV go to 9.17%.

NXP Semiconductors NV [NXPI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.