Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] moved up 5.30: Why It’s Important

Mustang Bio Inc [NASDAQ: MBIO] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.39. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Mustang Bio Announces Publication in Nature Medicine of Data from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating MB-101 IL13Rα2-targeted CAR T-Cells in High-Grade Glioma.

MB-101 was well-tolerated and 50% of patients achieved stable disease or better with two partial responses and two complete responses lasting 7.5 and 66+ months, respectively.

~70% improvement in median overall survival compared to expected survival rate in cohort with dual intratumoral (ICT)/ intraventricular (ICV) delivery and an optimized manufacturing process.

Mustang Bio Inc stock has also gained 2.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MBIO stock has declined by -0.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.52% and gained 2.96% year-on date.

The market cap for MBIO stock reached $14.00 million, with 10.07 million shares outstanding and 7.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.97K shares, MBIO reached a trading volume of 3967617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBIO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3429, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9081 for the last 200 days.

Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mustang Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc posted -2.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO]: Institutional Ownership

