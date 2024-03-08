Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR] Revenue clocked in at $3.45 billion, down -4.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Murphy Oil Corp. [NYSE: MUR] price surged by 3.66 percent to reach at $1.44. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:55 PM that Murphy Oil Corporation Promotes Eric M. Hambly to Position of President and Chief Operating Officer and E. Ted Botner to Executive Vice President.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced the following promotions, effective February 1, 2024. The Board of Directors has appointed Eric M. Hambly to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer and E. Ted Botner to Executive Vice President. Mr. Hambly and Mr. Botner will continue to report to Roger W. Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer.

Over his 18-year career with Murphy, Mr. Hambly has played a vital role in the success of Murphy’s global exploration and production operations. He has earned roles with increasing responsibilities primarily focusing on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Malaysia, as well as onshore operations in the US and Canada. He was promoted to his current position as Executive Vice President, Operations in 2020.

The one-year MUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.32. The average equity rating for MUR stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $48.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MUR stock. On April 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 49 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

MUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 39.71 for the last single week of trading, and 41.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Murphy Oil Corp. Fundamentals:

Murphy Oil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

MUR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Murphy Oil Corp. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corp. go to -11.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. [MUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

