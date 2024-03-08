Morgan Stanley lifts DocuSign Inc [DOCU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DocuSign Inc [NASDAQ: DOCU] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $53.56 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that DocuSign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

“DocuSign ended Fiscal 2024 with momentum in product innovation, customer growth, and financial performance, including more than doubling free cash flow year-over-year,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. “The agreement management opportunity is massive, and we’re excited to deliver category-defining innovation to our 1.5 million customers in Fiscal 2025 and beyond.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 7257118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DocuSign Inc [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $59.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for DOCU stock

DocuSign Inc [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.19, while it was recorded at 53.19 for the last single week of trading, and 50.34 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DocuSign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DocuSign Inc [DOCU]

The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.