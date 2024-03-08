Market cap of Centene Corp. [CNC] reaches 42.61B – now what?

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] surged by $2.07 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $79.66. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 12:15 PM that CENTENE CORPORATION TO HOST 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS EARNINGS CALL.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it will release its 2024 first quarter financial results at approximately 6 a.m. ET on Friday, April 26, 2024, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 9229812, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

Centene Corp. stock has also gained 1.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNC stock has inclined by 6.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.81% and gained 7.34% year-on date.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $42.61 billion, with 534.48 million shares outstanding and 529.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 2605430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corp. [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $90.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $82 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Centene Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $72, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CNC stock. On August 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CNC shares from 94 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corp. [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.69 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.90, while it was recorded at 78.19 for the last single week of trading, and 70.67 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corp. [CNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corp. posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 11.71%.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.