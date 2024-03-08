Market Analysts see OneSpan Inc [OSPN] falling to $12. Time to buy?

OneSpan Inc [NASDAQ: OSPN] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 23.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.79. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 4:01 PM that OneSpan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue grew 11% year-over-year to $62.9 million; full year revenue grew 7% year-over-year to $235.1 million.

Fourth quarter subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $27.3 million; full year subscription revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $106.4 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2986273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OneSpan Inc stands at 6.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for OSPN stock reached $470.30 million, with 37.52 million shares outstanding and 37.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 490.20K shares, OSPN reached a trading volume of 2986273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneSpan Inc [OSPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSPN shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for OneSpan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for OneSpan Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on OSPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpan Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has OSPN stock performed recently?

OneSpan Inc [OSPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.68. With this latest performance, OSPN shares gained by 16.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.07 for OneSpan Inc [OSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

OneSpan Inc [OSPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

OneSpan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for OneSpan Inc [OSPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneSpan Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSpan Inc go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for OneSpan Inc [OSPN]

