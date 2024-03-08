Market Analysts see MongoDB Inc [MDB] falling to $410. Time to buy?

MongoDB Inc [NASDAQ: MDB] closed the trading session at $412.01. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Total Revenue of $458.0 million, up 27% Year-over-Year.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Total Revenue of $1.68 billion, up 31% Year-over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.77 percent and weekly performance of -7.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, MDB reached to a volume of 3255276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $471.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $427, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc is set at 19.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDB in the course of the last twelve months was 335.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.56.

MDB stock trade performance evaluation

MongoDB Inc [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for MongoDB Inc [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 423.16, while it was recorded at 420.47 for the last single week of trading, and 386.41 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc [MDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MongoDB Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.56 and a Current Ratio set at 4.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MongoDB Inc [MDB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 714.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

MongoDB Inc [MDB]: Institutional Ownership

