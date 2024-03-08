Kellanova Co [K] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $67

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.60. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 12:16 PM that Ethisphere names Kellanova as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for the 16th time.

Annual recognition highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

Kellanova today announced that Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has included the company on its 2024 list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2672914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kellanova Co stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for K stock reached $18.26 billion, with 340.59 million shares outstanding and 285.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2672914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellanova Co [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $58.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Kellanova Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on K stock. On November 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 57 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 18.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellanova Co [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.13, while it was recorded at 53.89 for the last single week of trading, and 58.42 for the last 200 days.

Kellanova Co [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings analysis for Kellanova Co [K]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellanova Co posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to 7.90%.

Insider trade positions for Kellanova Co [K]

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.